Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor engaged in some ‘bromance’ here after a football match.

Several photographs of the two actors bonding have been doing rounds on social media. In one image, Abhishek is seen giving Ranbir a piggyback ride following the match here on Sunday.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

When Abhishek gave Ranbir Kapoor a piggyback ride
Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan Are The Vikram-Betaal Of Bollywood!

The Rockstar actor is seen in an orange and maroon jersey, while Abhishek wore a blue one. In other images, the two can be seen with Karan Deol, son of actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Vikram and baitll aka @bachchan and #ranbirkapoor snap playing football match in juhu

A post shared by Manoj Mehara (@manojstillwala) on

Several Bollywood stars including Ishaan Khatter, Ahan Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur — apart from Ranbir and Abhishek — have formed a Bollywood all-stars club where they meet for a match of football.

On the acting front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure, which also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek was last seen on-screen in Manmarziyaan in 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here