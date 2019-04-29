Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan Are The Vikram-Betaal Of Bollywood!

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor engaged in some ‘bromance’ here after a football match.

Several photographs of the two actors bonding have been doing rounds on social media. In one image, Abhishek is seen giving Ranbir a piggyback ride following the match here on Sunday.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The Rockstar actor is seen in an orange and maroon jersey, while Abhishek wore a blue one. In other images, the two can be seen with Karan Deol, son of actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.

Several Bollywood stars including Ishaan Khatter, Ahan Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur — apart from Ranbir and Abhishek — have formed a Bollywood all-stars club where they meet for a match of football.

On the acting front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure, which also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek was last seen on-screen in Manmarziyaan in 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!