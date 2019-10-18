Jay Bhanushali: “One Thing If I Could Change Is I Would Have Planned My Baby Much Before This”

Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij welcomed their baby girl Tara a while ago. They have been married for nine years and Tara is their first child. The two actors have a good fan following and have done quite a few famous shows. They are one of the most loved television couples.

In an interview with Pinkvilla Jay also revealed how nine months of Mahhi’s pregnancy has changed his life.”Life has changed a lot. I have started respecting Mahhi more, I miss her more when she is not around. I have started caring more, earlier maybe I didn’t but now after seeing her struggle so much with the pregnancy, I have a newfound respect for women.” They also opened up on their wedding and revealed, “We had a court wedding. We spent a lot abroad. We had a white wedding in Vegas. Mahhi wanted one, she wanted to get wed in the white dress.”

Jay also shared if there’s one thing he regret is that he could have planned the baby much earlier than now. “I don’t think it is been a long journey. I think it is a short journey which we have just started. After the baby came in our life, we just feel our journey has just begun. One decision if I would ever want to change, I would have changed this. I should have planned baby much earlier,” Jay said and Mahhi agreed to it. On the other hand, Mahhi added, “Now that Tara has come in our life, our life only revolves around her. I don’t get time for anything else. Even if I am out, I feel something missing, I want to rush back to her.”

Mahhi also revealed how Jay has been a doting husband and took care of her for nine months and said, “The nine months were very smooth for me because he was always there. I had become much calmer at that time. The one time he went to Mussoorie for a shoot and I missed him a lot. I never had any temperament during that time. Men usually go out to party with friends but Jay did not go anywhere, he left everything for me. He gave his 100% in those 9 months and that really mattered for me. In the last nine years, he might have not given me so much importance but he covered it all in the last 9 months. “

Mahhi also revealed that when they figured out that they were expecting, she started crying and Jay was speechless.

