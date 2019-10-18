Amit Trivedi Fans, Are Y’All Listening? Witness Him Crooning THESE Classic Songs At OnePlus Music Festival

Amit Trivedi with his versatile music has become a masses favourite. Trivedi is not only a singer and lyricist; he is also an Indian film score composer and music director. He rose to fame with the critically acclaimed music hits from the movie “Dev D” which also bagged him many awards, catapulting him straight into the big league.

This prolific artist has become a staple on music charts across the country and the Festival on November 16 offers an opportunity to hear the songs live. Although he hasn’t revealed the list formally, but our guesses are right up here. Take a look.

1. “Udta Punjab” title track from “Udta Punjab”

From the first note, this song will have you grooving along. Whether it’s the high energy chorus or the head tapping hook step, every time this song plays at a party, you know the energy levels are going to skyrocket!

2. “Gulabo” from “Shandaar”

A true highlight of the film, Gulabo in Amit’s own words is quintessential Hindi film music, something he cannot go wrong with.

3. “London Thumakda” from “Queen”

It’s hard to find a sangeet playlist that doesn’t include this song. From the moment it was released, the combination of the song’s catchy tune and hook step made sure it would have everyone up and dancing.

4. “Emotional Atyachar” (Rock Version) and “Pardesi ” from “Dev D”

The entire album with an eclectic song mix won multiple awards including two Filmfares. While the collection as a whole became massively popular with the youth, the song Emotional Atyachar definitely became a catch phrase among many.

5. “Gal Mitthi Mitthi” from “Aisha”

The music of this film is another ode to the diversity Amit Trivedi brings to his compositions. From its title track to the folksy Sham the soundtrack has something for every mood. The music arrangements for Gal Mitthi adds interest and even the remix version gives the track new life.

Catch the OnePlus Music festival with its stellar line up of Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, Local Train and AsWeKeepSearching! Tickets are available online on on www.insider.in

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!