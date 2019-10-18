Saif Ali Khan Wants His Son Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Something Like Salaam Namaste

Saif Ali Khan has been on a promotional spree for Laal Kaptaan that released today. The actor during the promotions was asked about what sort of film does he want his son Ibrahim Ali Khan to debut with.

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and went on to star in the massive hit Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. All eyes are now on Ibrahim’s debut and now dad Saif has revealed how he wants to see Ibrahim entering the business.

When asked, Saif’s reply was like any other father and hinted that he wants to see his reflection in his son. He said, “He should probably do something like Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum or something in that kind of space. I suppose maybe Omkara or Parineeta too but I am not sure about the kind of film he should debut with. Maybe something like Race or rom-com, I don’t know, I can’t think.”

Looks like Saif is quite sure that Ibrahim will make his debut. Saif who is riding high on the success of his web show Sacred Games 2 saw the release of his film Laal Kaptaan today. The actor has quite a few projects in his kitty including Jawaani Jaaneman and the Hindi remake of the hit south film Vikram Vedha alongside Aamir Khan.

