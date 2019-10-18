Mahesh Babu’s THIS Film Inspired Vijay Deverakonda To Take Up Acting As A Profession

Tollywood’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was on top of the moon when he got the opportunity to share the same stage with his idol and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu at the trailer launch of the former’s debut productional venture Meeku Matrame Chepta.

At the launch event, the young actor was all praises for the superstar. Vijay also revealed that he took up to acting as a full-time profession because of Mahesh Babu.

As the Arjun Reddy actor said, “At this grand occasion (Trailer launch) I really wanted to show Meeku Matarame Chepta’s trailer to you (Mahesh Babu). As everyone knows I have always been a huge fan of Mahesh and have always admired him. It was when I saw Mahesh’s Pokiri in theatres that I decided that I too want to become an actor.”

He further said, “I couldn’t hear anything in theatre for the first 45 minutes when I went to catch the film, as the audience was going crazy cheering Mahesh and whistling at his entrance scene in the film. It was after watching the film I had this urge to act in movies. I am also happy that my next film is with Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh. It is a big moment in my life. “

On the Professional front, Vijay, who was last seen on big screens in Dear Comrade, is currently all busy with his next titled World Famous Lover.

The Vijay starrer is being helmed by Kranthi Madhav and it will have the actor romancing not one but four actresses. As Vijay will be seen opposite Catherine Tresa, Rashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite in lead.

After World Famous Lover, the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Fighter following which he will have intense training. Vijay will be following strict food and fitness regime to gain weight.

The Vijay starrer will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh & co-produced by Puri and actress Charmee Kaur.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!