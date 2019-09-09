Jasmin Bhasin To Replace Hina Khan As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2? The Actress Opens Up

Fans of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 were in for a treat when the makers announced Hina Khan as the infamous Komolika for the show. However, the former Bigg Boss contestant soon made a move from the small screen to Bollywood by signing a film with Vikram Bhatt titled Hacked.

And now if the industry grapevine is anything to go by Tashn-e-Ishq actress, Jasmin Bhasin will soon be seen stepping into Hina Khan’s shoes. While a certain source has been quoted by Bollywood Life saying, “Hina Khan won’t be returning on the show and will be replaced by another actress instead.” The source further said actresses like Madhurima Tuli, Ragini Khanna and Riddhi Dogra are in contention, Jasmin is the most promising option.

And now in a conversation with Spotboye, Jasmin has finally broken her silence on replacing Hina and being approached by Balaji. The actress said, “I seriously don’t know from where this news is being surfaced. I haven’t even got a call from Balaji for this. I am shooting for a catalogue in the humidity of Rajasthan and exhausted. I don’t even have any clue that such news is being made. I also came to know after receiving calls.”

Well, no matter who portrays Komolika, the actress will certainly have big shoes to fit into, as Hina Khan gained raving reviews for her portrayal as televisions most loved vamp!

