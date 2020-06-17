Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are very much excited as the shoot of the sitcom is all set to resume. In the last month, the Maharashtra government gave a green signal to start the films and tv shows’ shoot under some strict guidelines.

We are being flooded with the news that several shows will witness a budget cut to compensate for the loss of the pandemic period. And one of such shows is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As the news went viral and became a topic of discussion amongst fans, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally addressed the reports.

During a talk with Pinkvilla, Asit Kumarr Modi on team’s preparations and rumoured budget cut of the show. When asked about the challenges of resuming the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit said, “We will have to live with the virus now. I know people are scared but what more options do we have? Are we going to hide in our homes for the year? People have to move out of their house for daily needs. I am not saying don’t be scared but I feel we need to move with precautions. Like we take precautions while driving, similarly, we must now take precautions for this.”

Speaking about the budget cut of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the producer stated, “Regarding budgets, we haven’t got any intimidation as yet. Right now only discussions are on, but once the shooting starts only then we will have an idea. Right now, we can’t function thinking what if they cut the budget. Everyone will obviously think how to cut cost but nothing majorly has been informed as yet.”

He also added that the entire team is very excited to start the shoot. He ensured, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will bring a smile on everyone’s face amidst the pandemic.

