Actress Anya Singh plays the female protagonist in the web series “Never Kiss Your Best Friend”, and she says shooting for the ‘lockdown special episodes of the show taught her various things that she would otherwise take for granted.

“The virtual shooting experience was quite exciting. We learnt to feel more self-sufficient and start doing a lot of things by ourselves that, otherwise, we did not pay attention to. All the actors were guided by experts on video calls, but we learnt many new things. For instance, as an actor we get ready, learn our scenes and lines, and stand in front of the camera. For our ‘lockdown special’ episodes, we had to see what the elements visible in the frame are. On a regular shoot day, these things are taken care of by our art director, cinematographer and other experts,” Anya told IANS.

She added: “I paid attention to all these along with hair and makeup. Giving cue, direction, framing, light-sound — it was a lot of work! The idea is to connect! Hopefully, our audience will love us again, like they did during the first season.”

The story of the series revolves around two friends, Tanie and Sumer, played by Anya and Nakuul Mehta.

The series originally released on January 20 this year on the OTT platform ZEE5. The ‘lockdown special’ comprises 10 episodes and will be launched on June 18. Anya pointed out that the lockdown episodes do not constitute the second season.

“It is not the season two, it is a ‘lockdown special’ series. We are not showing this as a connecting point of the new season. It is not an extension of season one and it is not taking the story forward into season two. With this small ‘lockdown special’ series we are engaging with our audience,” said the actress.

