Jimmy Sheirgill Opens Up About His Character In ‘Your Honor’

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill says he doesn’t want to restrict himself when it comes to exploring different avenues.

“As an actor, I don’t think I want to restrict myself in exploring different avenues. The script becomes an important aspect for me while choosing the project that I am getting involved with,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy Sheirgill said that he is proud of his upcoming dark and morally complex thriller series “Your Honor”.

“For the first time I will be seen essaying the character of a judge. The profession itself has not got its due in mainstream cinema and it was an interesting role for me to pursue. The intense narrative of the show is not just gripping but also brings out the emotional complexities of the characters beautifully,” Jimmy Sheirgill added.

“Your Honor” is adapted from the Israeli series “Kvodo”, and is directed by the National-award winning director, E.Niwas.

The story follows the life of a reputed judge Bishan Khosla and how his life changes when his only son gets involved in a hit-and-run case. It grapples with the question — will judge Khosla choose to put everything at stake to overrule the system?

The show, which will go live on SonyLIV, also stars Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol, and Mahabir Bhullar, apart from Jimmy Sheirgill.

