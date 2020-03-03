Is Jennifer Winget Quitting Beyhadh 2 Due To THIS Shocking Reason?

Jennifer Winget got newfound stardom after her menacing character Maya that she played in the daily soap Beyhadh. While the first season of the show received ample love, the second season too is being heaped with love and appreciation. Beyhadh 2, which has Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in lead roles was rumoured to be going off-air and will become a web show.

Now, if reports are to be believed Jennifer is mighty upset with this decision and has decided to quit her successful show. While fans were still reeling from one shock of the show going digital, they got yet another high magnitude shock when news began doing rounds of the actress asking for a pay hike and also wanting to quit the show.

A certain source has been quoted by Spotboye saying, “Winget is in no mood to continue with the show if it’s going to be in only digital space. Jennifer is not comfortable playing the same character on the OTT platform as her contract was signed with the channel. Her managing team has raised her concern to the producer (Prateek Sharma) and discussions between the two parties are in progress. Let’s see what happens.”

For those unversed, Beyhadh featured Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon in lead roles and the second season, Beyhadh 2 features Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in lead roles. Though the second season has also been received with the same love as the first season, this revelation does come in a surprise. While there is no official word from Jennifer, we can’t help but wonder what Jennifer has to say on all this.



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!