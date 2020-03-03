Sonam Kapoor Slams Twitterati For Trolling Women; Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Sonam Kapoor never shies away from raising her voice against anything wrong. From the past few days, the Neerja actress is quite active on her Twitter page raising her voice against the violence happening in Delhi. Even today, Sonam slammed the trolls for trolling women on Twitter.

Kapoor tweeted, “I didn’t know the Hindu extremists way of celebrating women was trolling them. Hilarious. Face with tears of joy it makes our Indian leaders look really bad.”

Check it out:

As soon as Sonam Kapoor tweeted this, a lot of people trolled her in the comments section. One of the Twitteratis wrote, “You are a d!disgusting despicable human being. Remember it.”

Another person wrote, “Jitne acting yahan krti ho utni film mein kiya kro to sayad hitt ho jayee ! Ohh sorry film milegi jab hi to krogi”

One more troll replied, “Heyyyy. Who are you calling Hindu extremist? You fake news peddler? Who got toilets, gas connections, bank accounts to poor muslim families? Which Owaisis khandan DID NOT in the last 100 years?”

One of the Twitter users shared a photoshopped version of debit card which reads, “Victim Card”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor (2019). The actress starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the film.

