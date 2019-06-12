Is It Over Between Kushal Tandon & Ridhima Pandit After 9 Months?

Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon has been linked with Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima Pandit from quite some time now. This was the talk of the town ever since the time they came together on the web show Hum – I’m Because of Us. However, they have always defined their relationship as being friends.

Now according to the recent reports, the duo was dating for nine months and broke up four months ago. Bombay Times has quoted a source as saying, “Ridhima and Kushal were indeed dating and their relationship lasted for around nine months. However, their priorities were different and they outgrew each other. Unfollowing each other on social media isn’t a recent development, it happened around four months ago.”

Both the actors have unfollowed each other on social media and have also deleted each other’s photo. The news did not gel well with Kushal as he took on his Instagram on 10th June and spoke his side of the story.

Kushal posted on his Instagram account on Monday, “I feel an irresistible urge to point out an important fact that the media and people’s hired PR might be overlooking — An indispensable prerequisite for a break-up is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years therefore, all the talk that I am hearing lately of me breaking up with whoever, Even I talk to a wall I dating that wall to. I am hoping is the figment of someone’s overactive imagination. I pray for speedy recovery (Please get well soon) I am sure none of my costars, all of whom I love (not romantically) would stoop so low as to resort to such childish gimmicks for publicity’s sake. In the end I would like to say stop milking my name: I don’t have a pr company so plz take lite m glad today we have social media to say what we believe in… I don’t have to give a quote to a media forum and m glad (sic).”

