On Indian Idol Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani talked about Shekhar Ravjiani with whom he has composed a number of songs in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu. He said Shekhar is his friend and teacher.

He also complimented the contestant Senjuti Das for her performance on the track, ‘Manwa Lage’, and said apart from Shreya Ghoshal he would have chosen her for singing the song.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the sets of Indian Idol 13, Vishal Dadlani said: “Without Shekhar Vishal kuchh bhi nai hai (Without Shekhar, Vishal is nothing). He is my friend and my Guru.”

While lauding Senjuti, he added: “I will be sharing this video of yours with Shekher as we always find out new talents. You are genuinely such a great singer, who can make her mark in this music world and you have that potential. Your level of singing is professional and you deliver it so perfectly.”

He goes on to appreciate her and said: “Shreya Ghoshal is my friend and she is the world’s best singer but, if someone else had to sing this song apart from Shreya I would have chosen you. I pray to God from the heart, let people know through you that Senjuti was discovered in this season.”

Later, the video of the contestant was played in which she requested the judges to allow her to leave the show for her parents. Her mom and dad were invited onto the stage and Vishal said: “Without family’s support, nothing is possible.”

The top 10 contestants on Indian Idol 13 are Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

The singing reality show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Hina Khan Once Revealed The Beauty Secret Behind Her Flawless Skin & A Magical ‘Morning Drink’ To Maintain Her Weight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News