Popular singer Himesh Reshammiya praised the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shirsha Rakshit for her singing style and called her ‘Vishu Ki Vinu’ as she dedicated her performance to singer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani.

Himesh Reshammiya said: “Your tonality is amazing, you are a great singer. Every sur and taal (tone and rhythm) was pitch perfect. Shirsha you are a total package. We love hearing your voice.”

The Kolkata-based contestant sang a beautiful ghazal ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo’ which impressed judges Himesh, Vishal and Neha Kakkar and in fact Neha gifted Vishal’s poster to her.

Shirsha added how she prepared a Shayari for Vishal: “I am so happy to be on this stage, it is a dream come true for me. Vishal sir is my favourite and impressing him was tough as well as fun. I had prepared a Shayari before my performance for him. I am so overwhelmed by the judges, who have supported me and given me this opportunity.”

Previously, Musician Himesh Reshammiya was left awestruck by the performance of 21-year-old contestant Debosmita Roy and called her voice a blessing of Goddess Saraswati.

He said: “I am so moved by your performance. You have Maa Saraswati’s blessings in your voice. We wish you all the luck.”

Debosmita, who hails from Kolkata performed the melodious track ‘Roz Roz Aankhon Tale’ from the 1986 film ‘Jeeva’ originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Amit Kumar.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

