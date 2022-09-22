Just when the rumour mills were abuzz with the news of Tejasswi Prakash & her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra, investing in a holiday home together, it came as a shock to netizens when the former took to social media to announce her breakup.

Tejasswi’s popularity has been humongous ever since she won the Bigg Boss 15 title last season & the actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media, be it for her sartorial choices, for playing the Naagin, her off-screen romance. She doesn’t cease to surprise us.

The loyal fans of the couple feel hurt by the sudden news & in a matter of few minutes, Tejasswi Prakash started trending on the micro-blogging website.

Tejasswi broke the internet last week when she shared a photo of her wearing a big rock sending waves across the country who suspected a private engagement affair only to later find out, it was a clever marketing campaign for a brand.

Only time will tell what is up with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. We can only hope for the best!

