Filmmaker Farah Khan gave a makeover to the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shivam Singh and made him look like Om Kapoor, the role played by superstar Shah Rukh in her film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Furthermore, after the makeover, Shivam entered the show in a six-pack with foreign performers and danced to the track ‘Dard Ae Disco’.

Farah Khan said: “You made it feel like the original song,” to which ‘Indian Idol 13’ judge Vishal Dadlani also added: “All the credit goes to Farah.”

Shivam also sang the song ‘Jag Suna Suna Laage’ from the film. The top 10 contestants of ‘Indian Idol 13’ included Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

Previously, popular RJ Malishka surprised the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Senjuti Das with her special vada pav (a delicacy from Maharashtra) treat. Malishka was so impressed with Senjuti’s rendition of the song ‘Paramsundari’ and ‘Chaka Chak’, that she dedicated a Shayari to her.

She said: “Senjuti tumne apne gaano ke saath, laga diye is mahol me chaar chand, ek baar phir se mujhe tumse aur vada pav dono se ho gaya hai pyaar” (Senjuti you have set the mood with your songs, once again I have fallen in love with both you and the Vada Pav).

Malishka shared further that she has also stayed alone for a longer period; thus, she can understand the feeling of staying alone, away from home. She handed her flat keys to Senjuti, saying: ” The door of my flat is always open for you; whenever you feel alone, just come over, don’t think twice.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

