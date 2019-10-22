Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani Says He Wanted To Call Police After A Contestant Forcibly Kissed Neha Kakkar

In a recent episode of Indian Idol 11, a man forcibly kissed singer Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges of this singing reality show on the stage.

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani has reacted to this incident that happened with Neha. Vishal took to his Twitter page to share that he told Neha to call the police but she suggested to not do it. He revealed the details reaction to a fan’s comment on the incident.

A fan tweeted, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi.. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily. #IndianIdol11 @SonyTV”.

To which Vishal Dadlani replied, “I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11”.

Read the tweets below:

I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11 https://t.co/CiCLy7u787 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 20, 2019

In a promo that was shared by Sony TV of Indian Idol 11 auditions, a contestant dressed in Rajasthani costume calls Neha Kakkar on the stage. He asks the Dilbar singer if she recognizes him but she couldn’t. When Neha leans forward to give him a hug, the man forcibly kisses her on the cheek. The host of the show Aditya Narayan who is on the stage pushes the man away from Neha.

Watch the promo below:

Last week, all the contestants dazzled you with their soulful and powerhouse singing but this week is going to be even more mesmerizing. Watch #IndianIdol Sat-Sun at 8 PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz. @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik @VishalDadlani pic.twitter.com/l2yfIfv7X2 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 17, 2019

We wonder if the makers take any action against the man or not!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!