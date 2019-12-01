Indian Idol 11: Post 13-Long Years, Fanaa Fame Musical Brothers Jatin-Lalit Hug & Resolve Their Differences

The most popular Indian singing reality show, Indian Idol, makes it to the headlines for one or the other reason. Particularly Indian Idol 11, has witnessed several controversies owing to Anu Malik’s #MeToo row but there are some positives too about the show. Mentioning one such positive instance from the show is that it reunited the celebrated musical duo of Jatin-Lalit.

Last worked together in 2006 for the movie Fanaa, the duo of Jatin-Lalit parted their ways owing to some differences. They have a discography comprising some of the most popular hits of Bollywood ever. Overwhelmed to see them together after more than 13 years, judges- Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar urged them to work together and deliver some more magic with their music.

To everyone’s sweet surprise, both hugged each other and crooned a song together.

Speaking about Jatin, Lalit quoted, “I miss Jatin a lot and whenever our group is together, we all do mention about his quirky humor. In past we have given many rememberable albums and if things work out we might work together again. Lalit is my elder brother we might not be working together but still I have a lot of respect for him”.

Jatin too admired his partner by showering praises on him. “Lalit and I have worked really hard and if we ever come together, we have to maintain a mark which was created by us. The way he passionately creates music is what we require in a composer and that’s one of the factors which kept us together for years,” adds Jatin.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!