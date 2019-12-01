Deepika Padukone Compares Hrithik Roshan In War With ‘Death By Chocolate Cake’, Ranveer Singh Are You Reading This?

Hrithik Roshan’s look in War left many girls drooling. That muscular look, super charming screen presence in the action film made him look no less than a slaying machine.

In the long list of his female fans, Deepika Padukone is the fresh entry and the star is in no mood to stop herself from revealing it.

Deepika took to Twitter and praised the looks of Hrithik Roshan from War, so much so that she even compared it with Death by Chocolate cake from Corner House. Her tweet read as saying, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!…Just Saying…”

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤…Just Saying… — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

We wonder how will Deepika’s husband and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh react to it?

Interestingly, there were reports of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone collaborating for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta Remake.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the life of acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal. After Chhapaak, she will be seen in ‘83 movie which is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Deepika will play former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev’s wife in the film. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Kapil Dev.

