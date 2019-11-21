Indian Idol 11 BREAKING: Post Massive Backlash, Anu Malik Finally Steps Down From His Position

Anu Malik garnered a lot of attention in the past few weeks after Sona Mohapatra accused him of sexually harassing her and questioned Sony channel for acknowledging him as a judge on Indian Idol 11. The singer asked the channel and Anu’s co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar to act on it and remove the veteran singer from the post.

Sony Channel remained quiet on the topic and this made many angry as well. People protested to remove Anu Malik from the show and after receiving so much pressure and backlash, the channel finally considered the appeal. The latest reports flowing in states that the channel has asked Malik to take an exit from the show.

Just a while ago, a source at Sony TV confirmed to IANS that Malik “is stepping down as a judge from Indian Idol”. Well, now we will have to wait and see after Anu, who will sit on the judges’ seat with Neha and Vishal.

Earlier, Anu had issued a statement saying that he was innocent and would go to court to resolve the issue, He had written, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realise that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness,” he wrote, adding that it had taken a toll on his and his family’s mental health and left him “traumatised, and tarnished my career. Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it.”

Sona Mohapatra had slammed Anu for this statement and advised him to go to sex rehab. Tanushree Dutta, who brought the #MeToo wave in India also applauded her courage and said, “I want to stand up, raise my hands up and applaud Sona Mohapatra along with others for fighting the good fight against Anu Malik’s reinstatement in Indian Idol.”

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports flowing in, Anu Malik has finally stepped down as a judge from Indian Idol season 11.

