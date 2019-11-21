ThrowbackThursday: Kapil Sharma’s Salary Then & Now – SHOCKING Transformation!

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with a very interesting Kapil Sharma fact for you all. The Kapil Sharma Show is doing very well for itself as far as the TRPs are concerned.

When Kapil Sharma started his journey, he revealed getting paid just Rs. 1500 for working in a printing mill. Though he has come a long way since then. As per certain reports, he’s earning a humongous amount of 5 crores for a month of The Kapil Sharma Show. He shoots for two episodes a week, which takes 8-10 episodes a month.

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil revealed that his first salary was Rs 1500, which he got for working at a cloth printing factory, the report revealed.

Actress Kavita Kaushik, on the other hand, took up her first job while in college. “I hosted a show for a channel and was paid Rs 1,500 for a day’s work. They had canned five episodes with me. I handed the money over to my mother,” she said.

Actress Shikha Singh recalled that she got Rs 50,000 eight years ago for the show Salaam Zindagi, even after her episodes were scrapped. “This happened right after I finished college. I had come to Mumbai for a show I auditioned for, but I never got paid for it.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!