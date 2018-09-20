Indian Idol 10: Vishal Bhardwaj Is Tempted To Compose A Song For This Contestant

Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj says he is tempted to compose a song, especially for Indian Idol 10 contestant Salman Ali.

During a shaadi special episode of the show, Vishal made an appearance with wife Rekha Bhardwaj.

Vishal was stunned with the level of talent on the show and couldn’t stop praising the contestants. Salman from Haryana particularly impressed the composer with his performance on “Dulhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai”.

“Salman Ali is a powerhouse of talent and I am tempted to compose a song, especially for him,” Vishal said in a statement.

“I remember the time when I had composed a qawwali and travelled all over the country to find a singer, even overseas but how did I know that there was a gem in our country itself,” he added.