‘Imlie’ actress Preet Kaur Nayak recalled working with Tunisha Sharma in the 2015 historical drama ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’. Tunisha, who was then barely in her teens, played the role of Princess Ahankara in the serial and Preet appeared as Queen Subrasi.

Preet remembered meeting Tunisha for the first time inside the vanity van where she was getting her make-up done for her role.

Rewinding to 2015, Preet Kaur Nayak told IANS: “I still remember looking at a pretty and charming face getting her make-up done very calmly. Then she introduced herself to me, saying she had come from Chandigarh. I found that Punjabi spirit in her. She was a very happy kid at that time and used to call me ‘didi’.”

Preet Kaur Nayak said that the late Tunisha Sharma was a “talented singer” and was full of beans. “She was very young and I remember her singing the song, ‘Jo Bheji Thi Dua’ in a very sad voice,” Preet reminisced.

“I wondered how such a small kid could sing such an intense song and at certain times I was shocked to find the intensity in her voice that was not possible for me to bring. She used to sing this song so beautifully that I asked her to sing it again and again. She was a very talented singer and actress, always cheerful and full of energy.”

Preet said that after the show they met and connected only over Instagram or WhatsApp. “Unfortunately, we were not in regular touch. Sometimes, Tunisha would greet me on WhatsApp or Instagram.”

Preet Kaur Nayak has worked in popular TV shows such as ‘Sabki Laadli Bebo’, ‘Ram Milaayi Jodi’, ‘Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein’ and ‘Savdhaan India’.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ in Vashi, Mumbai. She is believed to have committed suicide. Her ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested because of a complaint filed by her mother against him.

Tunisha is known for being part of shows and films like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Fitoor and Dabangg 3.

