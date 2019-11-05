Ihana Dhillon To Essay The Role Of A Rape Victim In Kasak

Actress Ihana Dhillon will be seen playing the role of a rape survivor in the upcoming web series “Kasak”.

The series narrates the story of a girl who is violently attacked and raped because of which she slips into in a semi-comatose state for the rest of her life.

“I am playing Sheetal, who is a nurse by profession. Her life took a tragic tragic turn after she was raped in the hospital, where she worked. She had spent the next four decades in a vegetative state after surviving a brutal sexual assault,” said Ihana.

“It’s a story of a woman who has been brutally raped and manhandled and justice was always awaited,” added the “Hate Story 4” star.

Ihana has clarified that she doesn’t play Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug, but the story is “somewhat inspired by it but it is not at all a biopic of sorts”.

“I was petrified to know of this and it troubled me to think what someone like her would have gone through and then I decided this is a story which needed to be told and hence I took the project,” she added, about why she signed up the show, which can be seen on Ullu App.

