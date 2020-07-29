There is never a dull moment in the Bollywood industry. Even before a conclusion could be drawn from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, another storm has hit the industry and that is the fake social media follower’s scam, which erupted a few weeks ago. Now host Gaurav Kapoor and RJ Roshan Abbas might be in trouble for the same.

Those who are not aware, a social media marketing fraud were brought to light by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi when she filed a complaint earlier this month on 11 July. After the complaint, CEO of Chtrbox, Pranay Swaroop came in the limelight and was called by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for an interrogation. But, Swaroop refused to show up citing Covid – 19 as the reason.

According to a latest report in Zee, the Mumbai police have summoned host and actor Gaurav Kapur and RJ Roshan Abbas to question them in regards to the fake followers scam. This happened after Pranay Swaroop stated that he has 30,000 clients under his influencer marketing firm. As per the reports, Swaroop was also questioned on Saturday and asked to provide details like client list and company income among others.

Several reports also stated that Bollywood divas, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were also likely to be questioned in this regard by the Mumbai police. However, no development has been made on that front yet.

According to an earlier report in Mid-Day, at least 10 celebrities have paid in dollars and used services of companies offering fake followers, likes and tweets for their social media accounts.

What do you think about this scam?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!