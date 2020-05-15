Actress Hina Khan on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a floral red gown, and declared she has an hourglass figure “with a few extra minutes”.

“I finally figured out my Body type, it’s an Hourglass with a few extra minutes,” Hina captioned the images.

In the photos, Hina Khan wears nude make-up and wavy hair locks.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So stunning.”

Another one wrote: “You look so beautiful.”

Apart from this, Hina Khan has been treating her fans with a sneak peek into her workout routine during the lockdown. She is currently practising Pilates.

Meanwhile, recently, Hina Khan said that participating in the reality show Bigg Boss and experiencing the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown have nothing in common.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series “Celebrity Big Brother”, features celebrities locked inside a house for months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury.

“The ‘Bigg Boss’ house and this quarantine phase are poles apart in regards to any kind of a comparison. There is no tactic I am using right now,” Hina told IANS.

Unlike the show where the contestants have to be away from their loved ones, Hina is living with her fam

