Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan & Javed Ali Team Up To Uplift The Mood Of COVID-19 Warriors & Fans Amid Lockdown

Music stars Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and Javed Ali come together to salute the spirit of the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic through their anthem “Hum honge kamiyaab”.

Playback singers including Swetha Mohan, Mithun Jayaraj, Hema Chandra, Srinivas, besides artistes like Rajesh Krishnan, Juilee Joglekar, Rohit Raut, Manmath Mishra, Tripti Shakya and Rajesh Pandey will also be an integral part of the specially-curated anthem.

The anthem saluting COVID-19 fighters will be presented at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s silver jubilee gala, “Ek Desh Ek Raag”.

Through the song, the artistes will not only pay a tribute to the COVID warriors, but also try and uplift the mood of the audience during the nationwide lockdown and motivate them to stay strong in this fight against the deadly pandemic.

Talking about the song, Himesh Reshammiya said: “The team has come up with a very unique track — ‘Hum Honge Kamiyaab’ to inspire people across the country and salute the COVID heroes working selflessly for the country. To be able to lend my voice to such a soul-stirring track is really a huge privilege for me and I am sure it will go on to touch many hearts.”

To this, Javed Ali added: “At a time when the world is grappling with a seeming insurmountable challenge , I am proud to partner with Himesh and Udit ji to present an anthem that acknowledges the efforts of those who have put their lives at risk to beat the pandemic. I am sure the whole country will sing along and salute the heroes through this emotional and inspirational track.”

Meanwhile, the iconic music show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a 25-hour virtual music marathon, which will also raise funds to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Live-athon”, the music marathon will start on May 23, and include over 350 performances by popular singers. It will culminate on May 24 with a grand concert “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ek Desh Ek Raag concert”. Musical stars, including Udit Narayan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Himesh Resdhammiya, Javed Ali, Kamal Khan, Vijay Prakash and Debojit, will be performing from their homes. The 25-hour music marathon will be aired on Facebook and the musical concert will be aired on Zee TV and 18 other Zee channels.

With the initiative, viewers will have the opportunity to do their bit for the underprivileged by contributing to GIVEINDIA through an active ‘Donate’ Link during the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa LIVE-athon.

