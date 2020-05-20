Saqib Saleem Inspires Fans As He Flaunts His Perfectly-Chiselled Physique Amid Lockdown





Actor Saqib Saleem shared a picture of himself flaunting a perfectly-chiselled body and washboard abs.

Saqib Saleem took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the image, he”s seen standing next to a treadmill dressed in a pair of grey shorts and showcasing his abs.

“I see you baby shakin that abs…#abparty #abclub #mondaymotivation#mondayclub,” Saqib Saleem captioned the image.

On the work front, Saqib Saleem will next be seen in Kabir Khan”s “83”. The film, narrates the story of India”s first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the team”s captain Kapil Dev while his wife Deepika Padukone essays Kapil”s wife Romi.

He plays all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was vice-captain of the World Cup-winning squad. Amarnath, popular among teammates and fans as Jimmy, was Man of the Match in the final as well as semi-final, and he played a key role in the team”s victory.

