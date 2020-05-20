Radhika Apte’s New Bob Hairdo Is PERFECT For Summers!

Actress Radhika Apte has shared a photograph of herself all-new short bob hairdo on Instagram.

“And it”s all gone!!!!! #lightheaded #hairgoneshort #whatisnotthereisgone #mushroomhead,” she captioned the image. Radhika also shared her new look on Instagram Stories.

On May 17, Radhika has posted a selfie on Instagram where she flaunted her long locks. She revealed then that it was time for her to chop the length.

“Going to take a pair of scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown. But it”s time to say goodbye! #detachment,” she had captioned the image.

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home.

In March, Radhika Apte had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about her fashion game, Radhika has made a space for herself in the Bollywood industry. Her comfortable yet chique style makes headline every now and then. Not only that, she’s very experimental when it comes to fashion.

