Himanshi Khurana Give A Sensuous Twist To Their Romance & We’re Feeling The Heat!

Bigg Boss 13 has blessed Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fans with AsiManshi and any update related to the duo is all we crave for. They’re currently gearing up for their music video titled ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ and the first look of the same got viral within minutes of its release. However, it is now their sensuous picture together that are grabbing eyeballs.

Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram account and shared a photo where AsiManshi can be seen at their romantic best. With an indoor background, the picture is a still from their upcoming video and witnesses the Punjabi singer getting cozy with her beau. While the beauty can be seen donning a black collar neck pullover, Asim, on the other hand, shoes his gentlemen side as he wore an all-white ensemble.

As Himanshi keeps her hand behind Asim’s neck, their closeness is clearly raising the temperatures and it’s one side that their fans haven’t seen before. We are super excited, how about y’all?

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Kalla Sohna Nai is been sung by Neha Kakkar, who even sang Asim’s Mere Angne Mein, also featuring Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is all set to be unveiled on 19th March.

Himanshi recently shared the first look from the video. While Asim could be seen in a floral shirt along with black denim and white sneakers, Himanshi, on the other hand, is seen in her traditional best with a white and yellow traditional Kurti. The two can be seen sitting on a traditional ‘charpai’ as the beauty can be seen lying her head on Asim’s shoulder.



