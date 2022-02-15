Actor Himansh Kohli recently went to Dehradun to shoot for his upcoming film ‘Boondi Raita’ and he had a wonderful time in the city. The actor shares his experience, and things he would cherish forever.

“It is a nice and easy city which has its own pace. Dehradun gives an energetic vibe because of the abundance of educational institutions, and well-educated crowd. I really loved interacting with the people there and genuinely felt they are very welcoming,” he says.

Himansh Kohli then goes on to elaborate on his experience.

“No matter how many difficulties you face, if you are strong and determined, things can turn in your favour. This film saw two waves of Covid-19 before it could even go on the floor. It was announced in 2019 and we finished shooting in January 2022. But, I’m glad that we also got the time to make it so much more relevant and tune it in our favour as we got more time to work on every aspect. One of the most memorable things was that this film received the opening from the honourable CM of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Dhami ji and we wrapped up the shoot with a Ganga Aarti. Now we have only good things to expect,” Himansh Kohli shares.

In between his work Himansh did try and explore Dehradun and places around it.

“Dehradun was my home for about three months and I lived there like a local. I went to temples, bakeries, scenic spots of the city etc. I also went to Mussoorie and Rishikesh a couple of times. Once the shoot was over I did everything that a Dehradun localite would do on his regular days,” he adds.

Himansh Kohli sounds happy to have been able to work after such a long gap and finish the project. Now, he is looking forward to the release of the film.

“What can I say, destiny has its own timelines and you can’t do much when you’re not supposed to be doing something. But, we utilized the time in our favour and kept reworking the script, the dialogues, the music and everything we could have achieved sitting in our homes. We planned so much that we didn’t face a hiccup when we went on the floors and the shoot wrapped up in the exact timeframe as expected. ‘Der aaye par durust aaye’, and I hope we will do well at the box-office,” he is keeping his fingers crossed.

There’s a lot in the pipeline waiting to be executed that has been pushed due to Covid, reveals the actor. “But, as per my confirmation, I’ll announce new projects the moment they are on the floor. I don’t want to say anything till that happens,” Himansh Kohli says.

