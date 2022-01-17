Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala are seen together in the romantic single ‘Meri Tarah’, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev.

Himansh and Heli have shot for this music video in Rajasthan and enjoyed shopping and visiting popular landmarks such as Samode Palace, Shakambri Mata Mandir and others.

While Heli Daruwala enjoyed picking up accessories and outfits from the stores lining the street lanes, Himansh had conversations with the locals.

Reveals Himansh Kohli: “Rajasthan has a charm of its own and I loved talking to the local people, understanding their lives and just allowing myself to enjoy the small town life.”

Heli Daruwala is all praise for the traditional designs and colours of the outfits she purchased from local markets in Rajasthan.

“The bright textile colours, the silver jewellery, the food…everything is filled with so much culture that I had to bring back some memorabilia,” Heli adds.

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev, ‘Meri Tarah‘ is directed by Navjit Buttar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is now out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Previously, actor Himansh Kohli had opened up on teh eighth anniversary of his film Yaariyan. He said: “Anniversaries come year on year, but the imprint of ‘Yaariyan’ can be witnessed to date. So, it’s big, even after 8 years of release. Honestly, I could have never pictured this 10-12 years ago when I started.

When one is associated with a project and gives a hundred per cent, it often makes a place in memories that stay for longer. Same is the case with Himansh, memories from the sets are still with him.

He recalls, “I remember that I came late to the set on my first or second day and Divya Ma’am was super upset with me. I felt so bad about upsetting her that I immediately thought to correct myself and put alarms, and asked my team to make sure that my day is planned in such a way that I am on time for the shoot no matter what. And to date, I make it a point to always arrive on time and it has brought such a great change in my life,” he adds.

