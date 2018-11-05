Here’s How Salman Khan Helped Aamir Khan To Win The Koffee Hamper On Koffee With Karan Season 6

Aamir Khan, the man of few words, was on Karan Johar’s entertaining reality talk show Koffee With Karan Season 6. As expected it started with the plugging of Aamir’s upcoming magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan. There were some serious attempts taken to change the usual concept of the show introducing segments like Koffee Shots with Karan and Rat Race.

Aamir Khan also finally opened about the heavily talked #MeToo movement happening in Bollywood. He pours his heart out saying how he can’t sleep at night thinking about the burden he’ll have to bear if one of his decisions goes wrong. After all the heavy talking, he got into a rapid-fire mode and there was a twist in this traditional fun round too.

Karan Johar for the first time took a part in the rapid-fire as a contestant and not as a judge. Malaika Arora Khan was called on the show to judge the rapid fire round. It was not one of the best ones but also definitely wasn’t one of the worst. The Thugs Of Hindostan star showed his quirky side in some of the questions but was plain boring in others.

The rapid-fire started with some basic questions such as what’s his guilty pleasure and how will he rate himself as an actor, director, and father. He also gave a very lame answer on being asked about what his Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Amitabh Bachchan will borrow from him. He was good on the question when he was asked to choose one between food and sex, “Apne ko toh dono chahiye,” he concluded.

But what made him win the rapid fire was the question of whom will he save between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan if they were on a boat. He said he will push Salman Khan out because, “Bhai toh kabhi doobenge nahi” (Bhai, will never drown).

All in all, a strictly average episode watchable just for the fun rounds and the coming week’s footage that comes in the end – Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif.