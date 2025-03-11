The wizarding world is buzzing with speculation as reports swirl around Janet McTeer potentially stepping into the formidable shoes of Professor Minerva McGonagall in HBO’s much-anticipated Harry Potter series.

If the rumors are believed to be true, the Ozark star, widely recognized for her commanding presence as Helen Pierce, would be following in the legendary footsteps of Dame Maggie Smith, who immortalized the role in the film saga.

Janet McTeer will reportedly play Professor Minerva McGonagall in the HBO 'HARRY POTTER' show (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/QrRyga7hKX — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 7, 2025

Janet McTeer

McTeer, who is 63 now, is just a few years younger than Smith was when she first donned the tartan robes of Hogwarts’ Deputy Headmistress.

A decorated actress with an OBE to her name, McTeer recently headlined Netflix’s Kaos, a mythological drama that, despite high expectations, met an unfortunate fate with a single-season run.

HBO’s Ambitious Decade-Long Harry Potter Reboot

Meanwhile, casting rumors continue to swirl around the Harry Potter reboot. Word on the street suggests Paapa Essiedu is closing in on the role of Severus Snape, while HBO has officially confirmed that John Lithgow will be stepping into Albus Dumbledore’s iconic robes.

The Tony and Emmy-winning actor admitted that while taking on such an iconic role is daunting, he’s excited to be part of a project that will define this phase of his career.

The ambitious Harry Potter series, spearheaded by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, is set to unfold over a decade, promising an in-depth and “faithful adaptation” of JK Rowling’s beloved books. HBO CEO Casey Bloys has assured fans that each novel will receive the attention it deserves, offering a deeper dive into the wizarding world than ever before.

Voici les acteurs pressentis pour incarner des rôles dans la série HBO HARRY POTTER : • Albus Dumbledore : Mark Strong / Mark Rylance

• Minerva McGonagall : Sharon Horgan / Janet McTeer / Rachel Weisz

Rubeus Hagrid : Brett Goldstein

• Severus Rogue : Paapa Essiedu

• Le trio… pic.twitter.com/gdKc57I7v9 — Max Actu FR (Fan) (@MaxActuFR) December 7, 2024

Janet McTeer’s Return to HBO?

If McTeer secures the role, it would mark her return to HBO after her Emmy-nominated turn as Clementine Churchill in Into the Storm.

Fiona Glascott was the last to portray a younger McGonagall in the Fantastic Beasts prequels, but McTeer’s towering presence, both physically at 6’1 and in sheer gravitas, could bring a striking new dimension to the beloved Transfiguration professor.

Actress Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagall. Also Paapa Essiedu is in final negotiations to close his deal to play Professor Severus Snape in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series via @DEADLINE #HarryPotter#HarryPotterHBO pic.twitter.com/DLfbcZFGBJ — pegasus productions (@PegasusProduct2) March 7, 2025

Though HBO remains tight-lipped, acknowledging the inevitable storm of speculation, fans have wasted no time sharing their thoughts. X erupted with excitement, with one user gushing, “She was so good in Ozark, this would be a great cast addition,” while another said, “Janet McTeer as McGonagall? Absolutely perfect casting! Can’t wait to see her magic on screen!”

She was so good in Ozark, this would be a great cast addition. — Wander (@_PiggyPie) March 7, 2025

Janet McTeer as McGonagall? Absolutely perfect casting! Can't wait to see her magic on screen! — Shashi kumar K R (@shashikumarkr25) March 7, 2025

