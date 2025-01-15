Harley Quinn returns for its fifth season on Max, continuing its unconventional take on DC’s most chaotic anti-hero. Despite DC struggling for over a decade, the unapologetic form of Dr. Harleen Quinzel has thrived, branching out three Margot Robbie movies in the DC Extended Universe and now surpassing even Batman: The Animated Series’ four-season run. Not to mention, it has also gotten a spin-off, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

While it is devotedly followed by a strong fanbase, early reviews suggest cracks in Harley Quinn’s continued success. Once again voiced by The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco, the latest season debuted with an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes—a notable drop from its earlier highs. While 89% seems respectable, it pales compared to the show’s perfect 100% ratings for Seasons 2 and 3. Even Season 4 saw a dip to 96%, making this consecutive decline in critical reception hard to ignore.

Harley Quinn Season 4 also earned a 7.9/10 aggregate score, the lowest in the series so far, slightly trailing the inaugural season’s 8.0. Although critical acclaim over the years has been steady, fan reception of Harley Quinn has grown mixed.

The audience score, or “popcorn meter,” hit an all-time low of 79% for Season 4, signaling waning enthusiasm among viewers. Critics and fans alike point to stale storylines, and allegations of character “assassination” for beloved DC figures have occasionally surfaced. There are also complaints that Harley’s romantic relationship with Poison Ivy, voiced by Lake Bell, receives excessive focus while fan-favorite characters like Dr. Psycho and King Shark are sidelined.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment’s decisions have also sparked debate. From hiring staff writers specifically to develop LGBTQ+ themes to subsequent production delays and reduced episode counts, Season 5 has had lots of work done. Additionally, original showrunners Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey were replaced by Chrissy Pietrosh, Jessica Goldstein, and later Sarah Peters, inducing a shift in creative leadership, resulting in noticeable tonal changes in the series.

Harley Quinn Season 5 moves the comedic mayhem from Batman’s Gotham City to Superman’s Metropolis, introducing new dynamics. Familiar faces like Clayface, Bane, King Shark, Frank, and Red X return as Harley’s irreverent satire on beloved DC characters continues to expand the scale of this beloved adult-animated comedy.

Harley Quinn Season 5 premieres on Max on January 16 with weekly episodes.

