Actor Raghav Tiwari, who was seen playing a protagonist Aditya in his acting debut show ‘Hamari Wali Good News’, is in his hometown Jaipur to host a fashion show.

The actor remembers his modelling days and says: “Fashion Industry has always been very fascinating, glamorous and glittery. But it has own merits and demerits. In my initial days I started my career as a model. Though I was not tall enough to be a ramp model but I use to get a hell lot of print projects. Modelling grooms your personality and improves the way you carry yourself and gives you a confidence boost.”

Hamari Wali Good News star Raghav Tiwari feels modelling is taxing.

Raghav Tiwari says: “Modelling as a job is very taxing. When I started working as a newbie print model, I use to get atleast 100 to 150 changes with not an average pay which was inhuman. Even for ramp models its very taxing to maintain a certain lean physique and walking for different shows. Modelling is very competitive plus age restricted too.”

The actor says at the time there is not much scope left for people pursuing modelling.

“I also feel that few years ago there was a wave of models getting recognition and fame. Veterans like John Abraham, Muzamil Abrahim, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal among others who are at the top. But now we hardly get to know about upcoming models. So, I believe we have hell lot of talented people in Modeling stream too and they deserve the push in the industry,” Raghav Tiwari concludes.

