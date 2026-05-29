Hacks has finally concluded its five-season-long run. The dark comedy drama series premiered in 2021 and has been going strong since then. The tenth and final episode of Season 5 recently dropped, bringing the storyline to an end. So let’s explore the ending and find out what happened to Deborah.

Deborah’s Change Of Heart In Paris

The final episode, ironically titled Hacks, completes Deborah Vance’s arc after she finds out that she’s been mistakenly reported dead. We witness her going on a trip to Paris with Ava. This trip mostly functions as a callback to their gags from the previous seasons. We also learn that Deborah’s hands are bigger than Ava’s, despite the mocking.

The series showcased how Ava accepted the fact that Deborah wanted to end her life. Her multiple attempts to convince Deborah otherwise failed. The two sit down to write jokes about food and death, which spirals into a competition on who comes up with better punchlines. This is the moment when Deborah realizes she enjoys writing jokes and wouldn’t want to stop. She then goes after Ava and tells her that plans have changed. Deborah wants to live and write more jokes.

Deborah ends up doing a special with better jokes than Ava. This remains one of the biggest takeaways of the finale and a major callback to the pilot episode.

“When you share a sense of humor with someone, you make each other better.”#Hacks series finale had me in tears. Absolutely perfect in every way pic.twitter.com/v2gumRXZil — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 29, 2026

Ava Finally Steps Into Her Own Spotlight

The final episode also showcases Ava’s character development. She is ready to move on and have her own professional life without Deborah. This is evident in the way she is acting up during the shoot of a reboot show. Her confidence both on and off camera is very evident. She learns that the network loved the pilot episode. So there’s hope ahead for Ava.

Deborah, Jimmy & Kayla Get Their Happy Ending

Meanwhile, Jimmy emerges as a winner despite being assigned to the mailroom. He manages to get the company’s invoices and finds out some dirt on Michael. Jimmy ends up blackmailing Michael into giving him and Kayla the company. Michael had to say yes in this situation. Kayla and Jimmy get fired from their jobs, so it’s not a complete victory for them.

In the show’s final moments, Deborah also manages to get back into the hotel business in Las Vegas with Marcus. Overall, the show ends on a happy note, with all the major characters getting what they wanted in life.

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