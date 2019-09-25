‘Guddan’ Actor Anuj Kohli Turns Ravana Ahead Of Dussehra

Dussehra is just around the corner, and TV actor Anuj Kohli, who plays a pivotal role in the show in the role of Kishore Jindal in the television show “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega“, has turned Ravana for an upcoming track in the serial.

“I’m excited to play such an important character from the Indian mythological story. It’s just like a dream come true for me. When you are not working for a mythological show and suddenly you get such a beautiful role is completely a big opportunity. To be perfect in my character, I have watched Ramayana series,” he said.

Anuj finds it challenging to play Ravana on screen.

He added: “I feel playing Ravana is not easy as I have to laugh loud, speak loud with expression but I love challenging myself as an actor.”

