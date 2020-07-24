Greenhouse Academy Creator Reveals There Won’t Be Season 5, Fans Express Disappointment On Twitter

After a successful run of four seasons, Netflix’s tween drama series Greenhouse Academy will not be returning with season five. The first season of the series was released back in 2017, followed by second in 2018, third in 2019, and the final season early this year in March.

Greenhouse Academy was one of the most-watched and liked series on Netflix. But it was the show’s creator Giora Chamizer’s Instagram story that shocked loyal fans of the popular series.

Giora Chamizer’s Instagram story read, “I wish I had good news to tell you, but I really don’t. I am sorry to tell you that Netflix has discontinued our show. The entire cast was so ready to shoot two more seasons this coming fall, so this came as a shock to all of us. We still don’t really understand why such an inexpensive show, with so many fans, got terminated.”

“I’d still like to thank Netflix for giving us a chance of a lifetime to bring our show to millions of fans all over the world. I hope that we can someday find a way to shoot and air those final two seasons. You all deserve to see how our story really ends. In the meantime we send our love to all of you who fell in love with our little show.” added the creator.

It didn’t take the announcement regarding Greenhouse Academy getting canceled to go viral across the internet, following which fans had a series of memes and trolls to Netflix.

@netflix please renew greenhouse academy for at least for one more season 🥺 they left it on a massive Cliffhanger! #greenhouseacademy — Amy (@Amy07926819) July 23, 2020

We deserve ONE final season. Ain't no way ya gonna end the show like that 😩😩 #GreenhouseAcademy — under construction….🌚 (@_LegitRush_) July 24, 2020

@netflix Renew greenhouse academy! If you can renew riverdale after that was cancelled you can renew greenhouse academy! #GreenHouseAcademy — Amy (@Amy07926819) July 23, 2020

Aunque desde que cambiaron a la actriz que hacía de #BrookeOsmond ya no fue lo mismo, que mal plan, Yo si estaba esperando la 5ta temporada #GreenHouseAcademy pic.twitter.com/NWLBP7lFb9 — Enrique (@EnriqueRSegura) July 23, 2020

Greenhouse Academy is a Netflix original series based on the Israeli tween-drama The Greenhouse, which ran on Nickelodeon Israel. Both versions were created by Giora Chamizer and produced by Nutz Productions, a subsidiary of Ananey Communications.

The popular series had Ariel Mortman and Finn Roberts in lead, along with Chris O’ Neal, Dallas Hart in key roles.

