Justin Bieber Fans, The Singer Is All Set To Make Your 2021 AMAZING With His Concert; Check Out The Dates!

Justin Bieber is a global sensation and there are no two thoughts about it! So when the teen heartthrobs tour ‘Changes’ got pushed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could literally hear heart breaks across the globe. But hey you, there’s good news for all you fans of the ‘Baby’ singer.

Justin Bieber has officially announced the new dates for his concert. ‘Changes’ will now happen in 2021. But the wait is not as long as you thought. It is less than even 365 days!

New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020

Taking to his Twitter handle, the singer confirmed that the concert will now commence from the 2nd June, 2021.

Now simply called the ‘Justin Bieber World Tour’, it will commence on the 2nd June in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena. Bieber Tweeted, “New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe.”

A link shared by Justin in the same tweet revealed that the world tour will cover places like New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Chicago among several others. The concert will eventually conclude at Sacramento, California on August 15 at the Golden 1 Centre.

Justin Bieber also confirmed that, ‘Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.’

Well, now this certainly has got the Bieber fan in you all geared up, hasn’t it? Drop in your comments about the revised concert dates in our comments section below.

