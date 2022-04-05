Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Reacts To PM Narendra Modi's Congratulatory Tweet For Him

Bengaluru-based music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, who won his second Grammy for his new-age album ‘Divine Tides’, was left “speechless” after he received a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his win.

Modi took to Instagram to congratulate Kej on Twitter, he wrote: “Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!”

An awestruck Kej replied: “Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon’ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud. You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today :-) Thanks for your blessings.”

Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’, when none other than celebrated Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer congratulated him.

The dentist-turned-composer, who has also done ad jingles and written the scores of many Kannada films, on Monday greeted the audience with a namaste as he stepped onto the stage at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, the venue of the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

