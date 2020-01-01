After Lust Stories, the dream team of filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar & Dibakar Banerjee is back with Ghost Stories. Their latest film for Netflix starring Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Avinash Tiwary, Gulshan Devaiah, Surekha Sikri & Vijay Varma among others.

After all the wait, Ghost Stories has finally started streaming on Netflix and the reactions on Twitter are out.

Ghost Stories: Twitter Reactions Are Out & People Are Praising Janhvi Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee & Zoya Akhtar's Efforts
Ghost Stories: Twitterati Is Impressed With Janhvi Kapoor, Check Out All The Reactions

Going by the initial reactions of Twitterati, people have mostly liked Dibakar Banerjee’s story or Zoya’s one to some extent. Anurag Kashyap’s story is more creepy than scary a few have observed. Have a look at some reactions-

Meanwhile, Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma who is seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the horror anthology finds horror a new and interesting genre.

Talking about working on Ghost Stories, Vijay said: “Horror is a new and interesting genre for me; here you have to completely submit yourself to the part. While it was a different experience, working with this team was like going back home. It’s deeply satisfying to be in front of the camera.”

“I like that my character is a mystery, so wait for the big reveal till next year.” he added.

Ghost Stories‘ previous part Lust Stories featured stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor & Neil Bhoopalam among others. The Netflix film created huge waves on social media and sparked several controversies.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here