Ghost Stories: Twitterati Is Impressed With Janhvi Kapoor, Check Out All The Reactions

After Lust Stories, the dream team of filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar & Dibakar Banerjee is back with Ghost Stories. Their latest film for Netflix starring Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Avinash Tiwary, Gulshan Devaiah, Surekha Sikri & Vijay Varma among others.

After all the wait, Ghost Stories has finally started streaming on Netflix and the reactions on Twitter are out.

Going by the initial reactions of Twitterati, people have mostly liked Dibakar Banerjee’s story or Zoya’s one to some extent. Anurag Kashyap’s story is more creepy than scary a few have observed. Have a look at some reactions-

Holy shit that was bad. #GhostStories on @NetflixIndia is the worst thing to happen to Indian cinema since #Dabang3 . Bad script, bad direction (except Zoya’s one, which initially did grab my attention but failed later on) bad everything. Not scary but a boring crap fest it was. — I ain't afraid of no ghosts!!! (@geekingsid) December 31, 2019

1) Zoya’s one is scary at first but then kinda predictable. Jahanvi was good actually. She has good screen presence. 2) Anurag’s one, I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS please someone answer them. Not scary but VERY CREEPY probably the creepiest thing I’ve ever watched. #GhostStories — ‘ (@zehnaseeb_) December 31, 2019

#GhostStories

Zoya’s story builds on you. Janhvi nails the emotions and Surekha is haunting. — फ़ (@itsFLETCH) December 31, 2019

Janhvi was very good in Zoya's segment. Way way better than what she did in Dhadak. 💁🏻‍♂️ #GhostStories pic.twitter.com/7BJ4jjkzNl — NS (@Bleh94) January 1, 2020

Saw #GhostStories and this horror anthology isn’t scary & scream-inducing. The horror element was missing. It losses the grip so early. Only Dibakar’s story has a spark. Other stories don’t engage with the weak screenplay. Ghost Stories couldn’t impress me. It’s an average piece. pic.twitter.com/xwfOvWENbW — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) December 31, 2019

#Ghoststories does not have a ghost story. 🤣 P.S @karanjohar really needs to learn direction. He spoiled really amazing actors @mrunal0801 and @avinashtiw85 — Srishti Jaswal (@08srijas) January 1, 2020

#GhostStories is another triumph for the 4 directors and @NetflixIndia my favourite story was from @karanjohar — Films & Frames (@filmsnframes) December 31, 2019

Bollywood can't make good horror films. Even our so-called best directors can't tackle this genre properly.#GhostStories — Dev (@devzoy) December 31, 2019

I started 2020 by watching #GhostStories and I have so many questions — Sharayu Ail (@SharayuAil) January 1, 2020

4 nonsense directors have made an uttar nonsense movie its name shouldnt have Ghost word into it. Kuch bhi bana dete h. If u want peace in ur life plz avoid it #GhostStories — Madhur Gupta (@madhurgupta121) January 1, 2020

Don't waste your new year watching #ghoststories on #Netflix . One of the worst I have ever seen. Didn't expect this from #AnuragKashyap . Wasted 2hrs of new year🤬. — Vishal Kumar (@VishalMinku) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma who is seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the horror anthology finds horror a new and interesting genre.

Talking about working on Ghost Stories, Vijay said: “Horror is a new and interesting genre for me; here you have to completely submit yourself to the part. While it was a different experience, working with this team was like going back home. It’s deeply satisfying to be in front of the camera.”

“I like that my character is a mystery, so wait for the big reveal till next year.” he added.

Ghost Stories‘ previous part Lust Stories featured stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor & Neil Bhoopalam among others. The Netflix film created huge waves on social media and sparked several controversies.

