HappyNewYear2020: From A R Rahman To Rajinikanth, South Celebs Wish Their Fans A Great Year Ahead

#HappyNewYear2020: The year 2020 is here and with lots of expectations, dreams, and ambitions people all across India have kickstarted the new decade with positivity.
Popular South Indian Celebs like A R Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, Dhanush, Jr.NTR, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Dulquer Salmaan, S.Shankar, Nani, Kichcha Sudeep among others took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers for a Happy, Peaceful and Blessed year ahead.
A R RAHMAN:
Happy new year to all my loving Friends,Family and Music lovers ..Wishing you Peace and Happiness #Malaysia #Singapore #UAE #NorthAmerica #Africa #uk #Australia #NewZealand #Japan #SriLanka #SouthAmerica #Russia #MiddleEast #SouthAsia #Europa #India and the rest of the world!
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 31, 2019
DHANUSH:
A note from the heart ♥️ Happy new year. Love you all. God bless 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/l2gHIyWSlX
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 31, 2019
Jr NTR:
అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకంక్షలు Wishing you all a very #HappyNewYear. I hope this new year brings great joy, happiness and peace into our lives
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 31, 2019
MAHESH BABU:
#HappyNewYear2020 😊 pic.twitter.com/ziV3vsYDk0
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 1, 2020
DULQUER SALMAAN:
Wishing that everyone had a great 2019 ! And if it was anything short of great, here’s us wishing you all, the greatest year in 2020 ! pic.twitter.com/QIOfhTyNaw
— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 31, 2019
A R MURUGADOSS:
Happy New year #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFromJan9 💐😊🎂 pic.twitter.com/vFwNSAG1F6
— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) January 1, 2020
RAJINIKANTH:
Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020 … god bless 🙏🏻
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 31, 2019
S.SHANKAR:
Happy New Year !
@ikamalhaasan
@Actor_Siddharth @MsKajalAggarwal @Rakulpreet #BobbySimhaa
@priya_Bshankar @Actor_Vivek @thondankani #Jagan @manobalam #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/Sfs2qkYmcE
— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) December 31, 2019
NANI:
2020
దుమ్ము దులిపేద్దాము
Wish you all a very very happy new year 🤗
మీ
నాని
— Nani (@NameisNani) December 31, 2019
KICHCHA SUDEEP:
Happy 2020…. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/24stfkHLeV
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 31, 2019
Here’s wishing all our readers a Happy New Year. May you all be blessed with joyful and peaceful 2020.
