HappyNewYear2020: From A R Rahman To Rajinikanth, South Celebs Wish Their Fans A Great Year Ahead

#HappyNewYear2020: The year 2020 is here and with lots of expectations, dreams, and ambitions people all across India have kickstarted the new decade with positivity.

Popular South Indian Celebs like A R Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, Dhanush, Jr.NTR, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Dulquer Salmaan, S.Shankar, Nani, Kichcha Sudeep among others took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers for a Happy, Peaceful and Blessed year ahead.

A R RAHMAN:

DHANUSH:

A note from the heart ♥️ Happy new year. Love you all. God bless 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/l2gHIyWSlX — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 31, 2019

Jr NTR:

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకంక్షలు Wishing you all a very #HappyNewYear. I hope this new year brings great joy, happiness and peace into our lives — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 31, 2019

MAHESH BABU:

DULQUER SALMAAN:

Wishing that everyone had a great 2019 ! And if it was anything short of great, here’s us wishing you all, the greatest year in 2020 ! pic.twitter.com/QIOfhTyNaw — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 31, 2019

RAM CHARAN:

MAMMOOTTY:

A R MURUGADOSS:

RAJINIKANTH:

Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020 … god bless 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 31, 2019

S.SHANKAR:

NANI:

2020 దుమ్ము దులిపేద్దాము Wish you all a very very happy new year 🤗 మీ

నాని — Nani (@NameisNani) December 31, 2019

KICHCHA SUDEEP:

Here’s wishing all our readers a Happy New Year. May you all be blessed with joyful and peaceful 2020.

