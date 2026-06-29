General Hospital Daily Spoilers(Photo Credit –X)

Key Takeaways

Anna gives Felicia hints about Cassius Faison’s real identity

Emma is hopeful about getting some answers

Molly confides in her parents, Alexis and Ric

The previous week on General Hospital saw Drew using his blinks to set a narrative in front of Joe and trap Willow. Meanwhile, Danny was desperate to save his father, Jason, after finding out that he was innocent. On the other hand, Dante and Lulu finally tracked down Rocco and Britt.

GH Spoilers (Monday, June 29, 2026): Episode #15990

Emma seeks answers

After weeks of being impatient but hopeful about getting positive results about Anna’s condition, a big change has happened. Her family is finally getting the chance to meet and comfort her as she gets closer to supposed recovery. But that is not all. Emma seeks answers from her grandmother. Will Anna offer details or hide the truth from her and the others?

Alexis confides in Sonny

On the other hand, Alexis has something to confide in. And she is choosing Sonny for the same. What intel does she have? Is this about Jason? Or Ethan? Or Sidwell and Cullum instead? How will Sonny respond to what she has to share?

Cassius briefs Cullum

Meanwhile, Cullum has new orders for Cassius. The latter told him that Sidwell, who is supposed to be on the run, is still hiding in Port Charles. And so Cullum has briefed Cassius to kill Sidwell wherever he has decided to lay low. What will Cassius do now?

Felicia is skeptical

Elsewhere, Anna has warnings for Felicia regarding Cassius. She is giving hints that Nathan is not who he says he is. She hasn’t outright told Felicia that he is Cassius instead. So it remains to be seen if the former pays attention and connects the dots, considering how skeptical she is after Anna’s hints.

Molly opens up

And then lastly, Molly has a lot to say about her parents. Who is she opening up to, and what is she confiding in Alexis and Ric? Could it be a chat with Cody? Or maybe Michael?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Who is Nathan West’s lookalike?

A: Nathan’s lookalike is his twin brother, Cassius Faison.

Q: Who is Trina dating?

A: Trina Robinson is dating Kai Taylor.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (June 29–July 3, 2026): Tracy Supports Cody, Alexis Confides In Sonny While Dante Breaks Bad News

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