Gauri Pradhan Is Proud Of Her ‘Baby Sister’ Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic As A Doctor

Actress Gauri Pradhan couldn’t stop praising her “baby sister” Dr Geetanjali Pradhan, who is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Gauri has posted a collage of doctors at work during the pandemic.

“So proud of my baby sister!And so proud of everyone else who’s doing the same!! #drgeetanjalipradhan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown.”

Gauri’s husband Hiten Tejwani, also an actor, left a sweet message in the comments section of the post. “We are proud of you Geetu.”

Gauri and Hiten are staying safe at home with their children. She often gives glimpses of their lockdown life on social media. Recently she posted a photo of her dog playing with her and Hiten, and urged people not to abandon their pets during the pandemic.

