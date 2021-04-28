Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a motivating post with fans. The actress reminded that one should always keep the child within alive.

“Never let the kid in you fade away…. life is full of responsibilities, expectations, complications but it’s your spirit that keeps u going. #BeFun #beCool in these tough times, let ur spirit be alive,” she wrote, along with an image where she can be seen on a swing.

Gauahar has been posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram to ensure that her fans are in high spirits during lockdown.

Gauahar Khan, who got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar in December, lost her father a while back.

Meanwhile, the actress recently posted a series of pictures with her husband, writing even though they did not get time for a honeymoon, they make sure to convert every work trip into a holiday.

“So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama… but what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar,” Gauahar Khan wrote with the image.

