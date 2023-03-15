Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan Starrer Was Only Shot In 36 Days Reveals The Director

The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’, which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was completed in straight 36 days.

Director Pavan Kirpalani, who is known for films such as ‘Phobia’ and ‘Ragini MMS’, has an affinity towards the thriller genre. He shot ‘Gaslight’ at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat on tight schedule and controlled budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about this, the director said: “I have shot ‘Gaslight’ in 36 days and it’s safe to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot.”

Pavan Kirpalani further mentioned: “I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri and 12th Street Entertainment, ‘Gaslight’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Should Be Another Box Office Blockbuster Like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Feels Aasif Sheikh [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News