Anurag Kashyap’s revenge thriller “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, which completed a decade on Wednesday, continues to retain the interest of movie buffs.

One of the major highlights of the gangster drama besides brilliant direction, superlative performances, dumdaar dialogues and effective cinematography is the apt casting, by casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.

Celebrating 10 years of “Gangs Of Wasseypur“, Chhabra not only took to Instagram to share the news with his followers but also posted a few interesting unseen BTS image from the sets featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Shilpa Shrivastava.

While Chhabra did the perfect casting for the movie, Vicky, Neeraj and Shilpa assisted Anurag on the film that went on to become a cult classic.

On the 10th anniversary of Gangs Of Wasseypur, Pankaj Tripathi told News18, “Reaching the sets on time (laughs). I used to do daily soaps during that time so managing to reach sets on the scheduled time was a challenging task for me. There was a scene where my character has a shootout with the police right after he leaves Faizal Khan’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) home. I remember I was shooting in Chunar that night and had to leave as soon as the shoot ended to reach Lucknow by road as I had an 8 am flight. So managing that was tough. Apart from that, the scenes were not tough because Anurag is an extremely organised director. Also, I did not have a good understanding of camera or cinematography during the shooting of Gangs of Wasseypur.”

