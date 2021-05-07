



FRIENDS is one of the most popular American sitcoms that has been watched all over the world. The show’s amazing characters have resonated with millions of Millenials. Eagle-eyed fans, who have watched multiple reruns have found something puzzling about Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green.

Anyone who has watched the sitcom knows that Rachel Green was an absolute boss. She had incredible hair, amazing fashion and a transformation from rich daddy’s girl to high-flying fashion buyer. But what left fans puzzled about Rachel over the years was why her nip*les made so many appearances.

Fans had their own theories that the wardrobe team had cut holes in Jennifer’s bras to make her nip*les show through. One fan even tweeted this theory in 2015. The fan wrote, “Did you know that Friends’ producers told Rachel and Monica to cut holes in their bras to show their nip*les?” Some fans even believe that this appearance has led to #FreeTheNip*le movement.

While another fan believed that it was Jennifer Aniston’s idea and she insisted on taking a pair of scissors to her outfits. However, nothing seemed to have concrete evidence to reveals as to why Rachel Green’s nip*les made so many appearances.

Thankfully, Jennifer address once addressed the burning question during a conversation with Vogue. She said, “Yeah I don’t know what to say about that! It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them – it’s just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

Meanwhile, the principal star cast of FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry and Matt LeBlanc finally shot the Friends reunion special after much anticipation.

The reunion special of FRIENDS was supposed to be shot last year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plans were ruined and the cast members were waiting for the right time.

