Actress Kristin Cavallari will soon start her own line of beauty products called Uncommon Beauty.

Advertisement

“I live a very clean lifestyle. Everything I’m putting in my body is clean. I want to make sure everything I’m putting on my body is just as clean. So we decided, let’s do a line that really is clean, to our standards, that’s still really effective,” Kristin told People, according to contactmusic.com.

Advertisement

The line will just have five products so that the customers are not confused revealed Kristin Cavallari.

Kristin Cavallari added, “We wanted to strip it down, so instead of having 20 different products, we wanted to give you five that really check every box and get the job done so that it’s not overwhelming and it’s not stressful. We live in a modern time. We’re modern women. We don’t want to be spending 30 minutes every morning getting ready. I like things quick and easy”.

What are your thoughts on Kristin Cavallari’s beauty line? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: FRIENDS’ ‘Chandler’ Matthew Perry Matched With A 19-Year-Old Tiktoker On A Dating App & Asked Her “Am I As Old As Your Dad?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube